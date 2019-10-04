|
|
Virgene "Jean" Wilson
Virgene "Jean" Wilson passed away on October 2, 2019. Gathering to celebrate her life will take place 2-4 p.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Mount Vernon, with a Celebration Service at 4 p.m.
She is survived by her mother, Ruth Davidson; children, Kristene (Wade) Prasil, Mark Wilson, and Barney Wilson; grandchildren, Ashley and Brandon Donegan; siblings, Susan (Roger) Boettger, and Bruce (Michelle) Davidson; and many nieces and nephews. Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Jack; father, Elby; and brother, Larry Davidson.
Memorials in Jean's memory may be directed to Mechanicsville Fire and Ambulance.
Please share your support and memories with Jean's family on her tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Oct. 4, 2019