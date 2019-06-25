Services
Peterseim Funeral Home
201 Avenue B
Kalona, IA 52247
319-656-2233
Virginia K. "Ginny" Christophel

Kalona - A Celebration of Life for Virginia K. "Ginny" Christophel, 74, of Kalona, will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Kalona Mennonite Church with Pastor Scott Swartzendruber and Loren Swartzendruber officiating. Inurnment of her cremains will be held prior to that at 9:00 AM at Sharon Hill Cemetery in Kalona. Visitation will be held Friday, June 28 from 3 - 7 PM at Kalona Mennonite Church. A memorial fund has been established for Iowa City Hospice. Virginia Christophel died Sunday, June 23, 2019 surrounded by family at her home in Kalona. The Peterseim Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Virginia Kay (Swartzendruber) Christophel was born August 1, 1944 in Iowa City, Iowa the daughter of Morris and Alta (Miller) Swartzendruber. She graduated from Iowa Mennonite School and EMU with a Bachelor's of Nursing Degree. On June 24, 1967 she was united in marriage to Levon Christophel at Lower Deer Creek Church. Ginny completed her Master's in Nursing at Wayne State University in Detroit, MI, and completed her Master's as a Geriatric Nurse Practioner at the University of South Florida, Tampa. Her vast career as a GNP began in Florida and continued in Colorado: teaching, directing and heading departments during her professional life. Ginny was a member of Kalona Mennonite Church.

Survivors include her husband Levon of Kalona, two sons: Todd (Janet Wagner) Christophel of Lititz, PA, Craig (Laura) Christophel of Kalona, four grandchildren: Curran, Josiah, Andrew and Dahmia, four siblings: Gareth (Mary) Swartzendruber of Anna Maria Island, FL, Marlene (Elmer) Yoder of Kalona, Lorraine (John) Munk of Cary, NC, Lyndon (Linea) Swartzendruber of Antigo, WS, and six brothers-in-law: Sanford (Miriam) Christophel of Goshen, IN, Robert (Lorraine) Christophel of Kalamzoo, MI, Eldon Christophel of Battle Creek, MI, David (Carol) Christophel of Zeeland, MI, Joseph (Linda) Christophel of Goshen, IN, and Paul (Brenda) Christophel of Hesston, KS.

Preceding Ginny in death were her parents and one sister-in-law, Esther Christophel.
Published in the Press-Citizen on June 25, 2019
