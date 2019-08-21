Services
Leonard Funeral Service
2595 Rockdale Rd
Dubuque, IA 52003
563-556-6788
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Leonard Funeral Service
2595 Rockdale Rd
Dubuque, IA 52003
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Leonard Funeral Service
2595 Rockdale Rd
Dubuque, IA 52003
Virginia M. Williams Obituary
Virginia M. Williams

Iowa City - Virginia M Williams, 84, of Iowa City, formerly of Dubuque passed away at her home on Sunday, August 18, 2019. Visitation will be at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road in Dubuque, IA on Saturday, August 24th from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with a memorial service at 11:00 a.m. Interment of her cremated remains will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Dubuque, IA. She is survived by her two daughters, Deborah (Brad) Gilpin of Iowa City and Coleen (Mike) Scherrer of Riverside, IA. online condolences may be left at www.leonardfuneralhome.com
Published in the Press-Citizen on Aug. 21, 2019
