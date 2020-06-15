Virginia Martin
Lone Tree - Virginia Martin, 85, of Lone Tree, passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020, at the Lone Tree Health Care Center. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services of Lone Tree, formerly the Sorden-Lewis Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until service time on Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorials may be left to the ESTARL Scholarship fund in memory of Virginia. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com.




Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sorden-Lewis Funeral Home
100 N Devoe St
Lone Tree, IA 52755
(319) 629-5118
