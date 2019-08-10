Services
Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home
701 N Main St
LAWRENCEBURG, KY 40342
(502) 839-5151
Virginia McCormick
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
4:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church
Lawrenceburg, IA
1919 - 2019
Virginia McCormick Obituary
Virginia McCormick

Lawrenceburg, KY - 99, died peacefully Monday, August 5. Per her wishes, her body has been donated to the University of Kentucky. A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at 4:00 pm on Saturday, August 17, at First Presbyterian Church, Lawrenceburg.

Mrs. McCormick was born August 19, 1919, in Louisville, Kentucky, the daughter of Charles and Juanita (Williams) Strohman. She married Martin Tyler Hoskinson in October, 1940. Following his death in 1944, Virginia and their three children moved back to her parents' home in Louisville, KY.

In 1950, Virginia married the Reverend Edward M. McCormick, and together they had two daughters. After several moves, the couple settled in Lawrenceburg in 1977. Preceding Virginia in death were her husbands, son Bill, daughter Jinny, son-in-law Thomas B. Cook, Jr., son-in-law Larry Harley, and daughter-in-law Carolyn Hoskinson. She is survived by daughters Mary Cook, Louisville; Ann (Richard) Burton, Coralville, IA; and Charlotte Harley, Lawrenceburg; son-in-law John Rudd (Margaret Schuyler), Franklin, TN; ten grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Virginia's memory may be made to The Carter Center, 453 Freedom Parkway, NE, Atlanta, GA 30307 or Bluegrass Care Navigators, 643 Teton Trail, Frankfort, KY 40601. www.ritchieandpeach.com
Published in the Press-Citizen on Aug. 10, 2019
