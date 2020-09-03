Virginia "Ginni" Potter



North Liberty - Virginia "Ginni" Potter, 70, passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at her home.



Visitation will be held Saturday, September 5, 2020 from 12 to 1:30 P.M. at the Henderson-Barker Funeral Home in West Branch with funeral services to begin immediately following at 1:30 P.M. Burial will be at the West Branch Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Iowa City Hospice. The family encourages all attending to dress casual, social distancing will be practiced and the use of a mask is requested.



Ginni was born June 7, 1950 in Iowa City the daughter of Robert and Beverly (Irey) Berger. She graduated from West Liberty High School in 1968 and A.I.C. business college in Davenport in 1970. On September 15, 2007 she was united in marriage to Jeff Potter at their home in North Liberty. She retired from Oral B in 2011 after being employed for over 40 years as an Admin Specialist.



Ginni enjoyed spending time with her family and attending everything they were involved in. She never missed an event that her niece, Jaime and nephew, Ryan, participated in throughout their childhood. Her dedication to attending sporting, dance and school events, with Jeff always at her side, continued on for her great-niece, Emma, and her step-grandchildren, "Mikey" and Katrina. She also enjoyed watching the Iowa Hawkeye Football and Basketball games. In her down-time, Ginni enjoyed watching President Trump "Make America Great Again", Wheel of Fortune, reading and sudoku puzzles. Ginni also loved the Christmas season and she had a collection of more than 450 Santa Claus's that she decorated her home with each holiday season.



She is survived by her husband Jeff Potter of North Liberty, sister Teresa (Terry) Ruess of West Liberty; niece: Jaime (Tim) Parizek of West Liberty, nephew: Ryan (Gaby) Ruess of San Antonio, Texas; great niece: Emma Parizek and great nephew: Riley Parizek; mother in law: Ruth Potter of West Branch; step-children: Kyle (Melanie) Potter of Tiffin and Natalie Potter and her fiancé Joel Dejardin of Cedar Rapids; step- grandchildren: Michael Potter, Katrina Potter, Brianna Becicka and Brandon Becicka and one step great grandson Kasen Bicicka. She was preceded in death by her parents.









