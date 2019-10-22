|
|
Virginia V. Yanaush
Iowa City - Virginia V. Yanaush 98, of Iowa City, died on Monday, October 21 at Mercy Hospital, Iowa City surrounded by family.
Funeral service will be at 2:00 pm Saturday, October 26 at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service, Iowa City, with Rev. Dr. Barrie Tritle officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be at Memory Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Iowa City Hospice or a .
Virginia was born August 10, 1921, in Wilton, Iowa, the daughter of Emil and Gladys (Heabner) Wiebel. She grew up and attended school in Iowa City. She married Jack L. Yanaush, June 9, 1947 in Rock Island, Illinois. They made their home in Iowa City. She was employed at Northwestern Bell Telephone Co. (U.S. West) for twenty-seven years as a service representative, retiring in 1972. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Northwestern Bell Pioneer Club, and the Johnson County Historical Society. She also volunteered for the Mercy Guild and the University of Iowa's Museum of Natural History. Virginia also enjoyed the company of her family and their annual family reunion, tending to her flower gardens, reading, traveling, and following the Hawkeyes. Best of all, she laughed at all of her husband's teasing & jokes. Their humor expressed to each other reminds us all to have fun and laugh with those we love.
Virginia's family includes her grandchildren, Todd (Karla) Smith of Indianapolis, Indiana, Steve (Heather) Gordon of Iowa City, Iowa, Mary Beth Kokjohn (Terence) Kenney of Clinton, Iowa, and Heather (Dana) Holeman of Greenwood, Indiana; 9 great grandchildren, Megan, Jared (Kelsey), Kathryn (Mason), and Kailyn, Rebecca (Sam), Christina, and Jacquelyn (Dylan), Avery and Aria; 3 great, great grandchildren Owen and Hayes, and Harper. She is also survived by numerous extended family and friends.
She is preceded in death by husband Jack Yanaush; her parents; daughters Helen Gordon and Carol Smith; sons-in-laws, Robert Gordon and Leland Smith; grandson-in-law, Bruce Kokjohn; and brother and sister-in-law, Dean and Kathleen Yanausch.
Online condolences may be made at www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in the Press-Citizen from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019