Virginia "Pic" Walenta
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic - Virginia "Pic" Walenta, beloved mother, "grammy", sister, daughter, aunt, and friend, passed away on January 22, 2020 in Santo Domingo, the Dominican Republic from the effects of a cerebral aneurysm. Interment will take place at Terrace Park Cemetery on April 9, 2020 at 2:00 pm. A party celebrating her life will be held afterwards, beginning at 3:30 pm at the home of Kathy Munn-Bovard, 5301 Riggs St., Mission, KS.
Pic was born on July 3, 1956 to John and Kathleen "Kay" (Campion) Walenta in Iowa City, IA. From her earliest years, she began to make loving and lasting friendships. She graduated from Ellsworth College, following her graduation from Iowa City City High with the class of 1974. Upon graduation she moved to Kansas City where she made her home and pursued her career in the design field. Most recently, she was an independent space planning contractor.
She married Mike Welch in 1991 and together they had two sons - Benjamin who died in infancy and Duffey who died all too early at the age of twenty-three in 2016. She kept Duffey's memory lovingly and steadfastly and she delighted daily in her love for his daughter, Olivia.
It is probably not surprising that caving became such an important pursuit later in Pic's life. Caving requires grit, perseverance, problem-solving, teamwork, and fortitude in the face of darkness. Pic had them all. At her passing, she was President of the Kansas City Area Grotto and was helping advance studies of White-nose syndrome in bats. Lately, she found joy in working directly with the Nature Conservancy and with helping children's groups understand the complexities and richness of the hidden worlds of caves. Pic loved the outdoors, camping, and the camaraderie of her caving community.
Pic enlivened every gathering with her easy and outgoing humor and her rollicking sense of fun.
Small of stature, Pic's heart was large and all-embracing. In her friendships, she asked for little and gave everything. People were drawn to her warmth as to a campfire, a source of light and life. With every bonfire where her friends and family gather, we will remember Pic - as the sparks leap into the dark, indistinguishable from the stars.
She will be deeply missed by her granddaughter Olivia Welch and her sisters Pati of Iowa City IA, Theresa of Coralville IA, Robin (Tracy Stuhr) of Solon IA, brother Mike (Shannon) of Omaha, and her two nieces, Katie of New York City and Sophie of Miami, FL, and by her aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents and her ex-husband and great friend, Mike Welch, and by her two sons, Benjamin and Duffey Welch. Pic left behind many dear friends, but the family would like to extend their special gratitude to Rick Hines and Jose Marty for helping to navigate the diverse and difficult situations we faced in the Dominican Republic; to Carl Sims, her watchful and cherished neighbor, and to Kathy Munn-Bovard whose unwavering care saw Pic through her final days.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2020