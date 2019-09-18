Services
Henderson-Barker Funeral Home
201 Pederson Street
West Branch, IA 52358
319-643-2112
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
West Branch United Methodist Church
Memorial service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
West Branch United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Vivian Howard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vivian Howard


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vivian Howard Obituary
Vivian Howard

West Branch - West Branch, Iowa

Vivian E. Howard, 89, passed away Monday, September 16, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City.

A memorial service will be held 11:00 A.M. Thursday, September 19, 2019 at the West Branch United Methodist Church, visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.hendersonbarkerfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the West Branch United Methodist Church.

Vivian was born August 29, 1930 the daughter of Harold and Maxine (Stuart) White. She was a graduate of West Branch High School in the class of 1948. On May 15, 1949 she was united in marriage to Keith Clarke Howard in West Branch. Vivian and Keith farmed in the West Branch area for many years. She was a business owner prior to her employment at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics where she retired in 1992.

She was a member of the West Branch United Methodist Church, served as a Sunday school teacher for 20 years and participated in CUPS, Eastern Star, MAO and TPM. Family was important to Vivian and had many family dinners with extended family. She was involved in 4H and rode horse as a young person until adulthood, Cub Scout Leader, an avid book reader and Iowa State Cyclone fan.

Survivors include her 5 Children: David (Linda) Howard of Galena, Illinois and their children Fiona, Bronwyn (Eric), John (Brenda) and Gillian (Nancy), and Kierra; Duane (Joyce) Howard of Ames, Iowa and their children Brian (Melani), Laura (Tyler); Dean (Barb) Howard of DeSoto, Iowa and their children Chris (Stephanie), Kari (Scott), Jeff (Jodi) and Nikki; Dale (Donna) Howard of Clive, Iowa and their children Justin (Alexis) and Emily (Kyle); Diane (Kathy) Howard of Byrdstown, Tennessee. 18 great grandchildren: Russell, Frances, Beverly, Douglas, Clayton, Madeleine, Adisyn, Corbin, Gavin, Ashley, Allison, Cole, Cason, Joe, Jenna, Jackson, Kahlan and Bryn. A sister Orlane Huey of Solon also survives. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband Keith in 2016.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vivian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now