Vivian Howard
West Branch - West Branch, Iowa
Vivian E. Howard, 89, passed away Monday, September 16, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City.
A memorial service will be held 11:00 A.M. Thursday, September 19, 2019 at the West Branch United Methodist Church, visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.hendersonbarkerfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the West Branch United Methodist Church.
Vivian was born August 29, 1930 the daughter of Harold and Maxine (Stuart) White. She was a graduate of West Branch High School in the class of 1948. On May 15, 1949 she was united in marriage to Keith Clarke Howard in West Branch. Vivian and Keith farmed in the West Branch area for many years. She was a business owner prior to her employment at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics where she retired in 1992.
She was a member of the West Branch United Methodist Church, served as a Sunday school teacher for 20 years and participated in CUPS, Eastern Star, MAO and TPM. Family was important to Vivian and had many family dinners with extended family. She was involved in 4H and rode horse as a young person until adulthood, Cub Scout Leader, an avid book reader and Iowa State Cyclone fan.
Survivors include her 5 Children: David (Linda) Howard of Galena, Illinois and their children Fiona, Bronwyn (Eric), John (Brenda) and Gillian (Nancy), and Kierra; Duane (Joyce) Howard of Ames, Iowa and their children Brian (Melani), Laura (Tyler); Dean (Barb) Howard of DeSoto, Iowa and their children Chris (Stephanie), Kari (Scott), Jeff (Jodi) and Nikki; Dale (Donna) Howard of Clive, Iowa and their children Justin (Alexis) and Emily (Kyle); Diane (Kathy) Howard of Byrdstown, Tennessee. 18 great grandchildren: Russell, Frances, Beverly, Douglas, Clayton, Madeleine, Adisyn, Corbin, Gavin, Ashley, Allison, Cole, Cason, Joe, Jenna, Jackson, Kahlan and Bryn. A sister Orlane Huey of Solon also survives. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband Keith in 2016.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Sept. 18, 2019