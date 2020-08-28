1/1
Vivian Kay Hudson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vivian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vivian Kay Hudson

Iowa City - Kay Hudson, 83, died August 24, 2020.

She willed her body to the Anatomy Department at the University of Iowa, and has urged others to do the same, in the hope of furthering medical research and education.

Private family memorial services will be held at 11am Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service. Memorial gifts may be made in her name to the First Christian Church. Kay's memorial service will be live streamed, to view the services please search "Remembering Kay Hudson" on Facebook and request to join the group. You will be able to watch the service live as well as after the services are complete. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence with her family please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayanciha.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
3193381132
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved