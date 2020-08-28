Vivian Kay Hudson
Iowa City - Kay Hudson, 83, died August 24, 2020.
She willed her body to the Anatomy Department at the University of Iowa, and has urged others to do the same, in the hope of furthering medical research and education.
Private family memorial services will be held at 11am Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service. Memorial gifts may be made in her name to the First Christian Church. Kay's memorial service will be live streamed, to view the services please search "Remembering Kay Hudson" on Facebook and request to join the group. You will be able to watch the service live as well as after the services are complete. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence with her family please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayanciha.com