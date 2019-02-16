|
Vivian Lucille Mann
Vivian Mann, 99, passed away on February 11, 2019, at UnityPoint Taylor House.
She was born on June 15, 1919, in Oxford, the daughter of Robert and Jennie (Wagner) Gorvin. On April 28, 1938, Vivian was united in marriage to Russell Mann. Vivian was a homemaker and was an active volunteer at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City for 20+ years and also was a participant in the Mercy Cardiac Rehab in Des Moines for 23 years.
Vivian is survived by her daughters, Karen (Kem) Luper of West Des Moines and Sandy (Bob) Brown of Waukee; 6 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and nine brothers and sisters.
A special thank you to UnityPoint Hospice and Taylor House for their loving and excellent care.
Memorial services will be held at a later date. Inurnment of the cremated remains will be at Oxford Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at mclarensresthavenchapel.com.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Feb. 16, 2019