|
|
Vlasta M. Cameron
Iowa City - Vlasta M. Cameron age 99 lifelong resident of this area died Friday, January 31, 2020 in her home at Keystone Place in North Liberty.
Funeral services will be held 10 am Monday, February 10, 2020, at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service, with burial at the Oakland Cemetery in Iowa City. Visitation will be from 2 to 5 pm Sunday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made in her memory to Iowa 4-H Foundation or Eastern Iowa Alzheimer's Foundation. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence with her family please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020