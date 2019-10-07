Services
Gay & Ciha Funeral & Cremation
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
(319) 338-1132
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gay & Ciha Funeral & Cremation
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Redeemer Lutheran Church,
Walter W. "Walt" Prem

Walter W. "Walt" Prem Obituary
Walter W. "Walt" Prem

Iowa City - Walter W. "Walt" Prem, 85, went to be with Jesus on Friday, October 4, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, with burial to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 pm Friday at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made in his memory to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, The Lutheran Hour or Orphan Grain Train. For a more complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence with his family please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.

His family includes his wife, Beverly; sons, Clyde Prem (Becky) and Andrew Prem (Michele); son-in-law, Jim Tudor; grandsons, Matthew, Daniel, Alex and Ryan; Walt's sister, Ruth Anderson (Ira) and nieces and nephews.

Walt was preceded in death by his daughter, Janet Tudor; brother and his wife, Don and Pat Prem; and his parents.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Oct. 7, 2019
