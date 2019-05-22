|
Wanda Edwards
Marengo - Wanda Edwards, age 88 of Marengo, passed away Wednesday, May 8 2019 at her home while feeding her birds. Funeral Service: 10:30 A.M. Wednesday, May 15, 2019, St John's Lutheran Church, Marengo with Rev. Andrew Gray officiating. Burial will be in the Koszta Cemetery, rural Marengo. Visitation: 4 to 6 P.M. Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Kloster Funeral Home, Marengo. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be contributed to Camp Courageous or a .
She is survived by her brother Wayne Reinhardt and his wife Nadine of Fort Lauderdale, Florida; her nephews Philip Sencer of Chicago, Eric and Kurt Reinhardt of Florida, George Edwards of Minneapolis, Gary Edwards of Marengo, and Larry Edwards of Panama City, FL; and nieces Susan Reinhardt and Lisa Reinhardt Zoeller of Florida, Jeanne Jurgens and Carol Graham of the Quad Cities, and Linda Edwards of Coralville.
She is preceded in death by her husband Richard L. "Dick" Edwards on May 22, 2014, her sister Norma Reinhardt Sencer and her parents.
Wanda Ardis Reinhardt was born July 13, 1931 in Van Horne Iowa to Arthur O. and Lillian (Kramer) Reinhardt. She was the granddaughter of F. A. Reinhardt, founder of St. Andrew Lutheran Church in Van Horne. Wanda graduated from McKinley High School in Cedar Rapids, and attended Paris Beauty Academy. She always spoke fondly of Reverend William Ullerich who baptized, confirmed and officiated at her marriage to Richard Edwards. She and Richard "Dick" Edwards were married on November 10, 1953 and lived for 66+ years on a farm north of Marengo.
She worked as a beautician for many years from her home. She volunteered for many decades for AAL, The Heritage Agency and the American Red Cross, and was involved in many activities for her church, St. John's Lutheran in Marengo. She was a HUGE Cedar Rapids Kernels fan, being a longtime season ticket holder, and also attended the Iowa Women's basketball games for many years.
Published in the Press-Citizen on May 22, 2019