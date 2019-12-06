|
|
Warren J. Wanek
West Branch - Warren J. Wanek, 85 of rural West Branch died Thursday, December 5, 2019 at the Solon Care Center.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am Monday, December 9, 2019 at St. Johns United Church of Christ in Clarence, Iowa, with burial to follow at the church cemetery. Visitation will be on Sunday from 2 to 5 pm at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service in Iowa City. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019