Warren J. Wanek

Warren J. Wanek

West Branch - Warren J. Wanek, 85 of rural West Branch died Thursday, December 5, 2019 at the Solon Care Center.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am Monday, December 9, 2019 at St. Johns United Church of Christ in Clarence, Iowa, with burial to follow at the church cemetery. Visitation will be on Sunday from 2 to 5 pm at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service in Iowa City. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019
