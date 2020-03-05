|
|
Warren L. Hayslett
Coralville - Warren L. Hayslett, 89 of Coralville, formerly of West Branch died Monday, March 2, 2020, at the Lantern Park Care Center in Coralville.
No public services are being planned, for a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence with his family please visit the funeral home website @ gayandciha.com. Gay and Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service is caring for Warren's family and his arrangements.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2020