Iowa City - Wayne A. Roberts, 103, of rural Iowa City, died Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at the home where he was born. He will be cremated, and a private family graveside service will be held Friday, November 13, 2020 at 10:30 AM at the Welsh Cemetery. The service will be available via livestream on the Beatty Peterseim Facebook Page. A memorial fund has been established for the Welsh Cemetery.



Wayne Austin Roberts was born December 22, 1916, the son of Robert E. and Elizabeth (Jones) Roberts. He graduated Valedictorian of his class from Sharon High School in 1934. In 1943 he joined the United States Army and served until 1945. Wayne was united in marriage to Emily Yoder on September 11, 1948, at the Sharon Center Evangelical United Brethren Church. Wayne was a lifelong member of the Sharon community and loved to tell stories of his days as a basketball player for Sharon High and a fastball pitcher for the Bayertown softball team. He was a member of the Welsh Congregational Church, Farm Bureau and was a Past Master of Masonic Fellowship Lodge #549. Wayne was proud to maintain the Octagon barn on his family's Heritage Farm. At the age of 61 he earned his pilots license and enjoyed flying. After having his leg amputated at the age of 90, Wayne took up walking the gravel road past his house & ended up logging enough miles to walk across the country coast to coast. He was a Cardinals and Hawkeyes fan, enjoyed listening to blue grass music and horseback riding.



Survivors include three children: Nora Jane (Albert) Noellsch of Oregon, MO, Paul Owen (Julie) Roberts of Iowa City, Mary Elizabeth (Steve) Rathje of Cedar Rapids, two grandsons: Peter and Timothy Wayne Noellsch, four step grandchildren: Jennifer Newhard, Gwen, Josh and Kori Rathje, two great-grandchildren: Vera and Noah Noellsch a sister-in-law Kay Roberts of Columbia, MO, and many nieces and nephews.



Preceding Wayne in death were his parents, his wife Emily, two brothers: Donald and John and three sisters: Hilda, Joyce and Gleanna.









