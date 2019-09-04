|
Wayne W. "Bill" Barnes Sr.
Iowa City - Wayne W. "Bill" Barnes Sr., 96 longtime Johnson County area farmer died Monday, September 2, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City.
Funeral services will be held at 1pm Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Gay and Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service followed by burial at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7pm Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in Bill's memory. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence with Bill's family please visit the funeral home website @www.gayandciha.com.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Sept. 4, 2019