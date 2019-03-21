Services
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
319-338-8171
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM

Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
11:00 AM

Burial
Following Services
Memory Gardens Cemetery
Iowa City, IA


WIlliam A. "Bill" Bock Jr.

WIlliam A. "Bill" Bock Jr. Obituary
WIlliam "Bill" A. Bock Jr.

Iowa City - William "Bill" A. Bock Jr., 70, of Iowa City, died unexpectedly at his home in Iowa City on Monday, March 18.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service, Iowa City. Family will greet guests from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Iowa City. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed toward the Fraternal Order of Eagles #695, 225 Highway 1 West, Iowa City.

Bill is survived by his children, Matt Bock of Des Moines and Maggie (Michael) Martin of Urbandale; his grandchildren, Presley, Violet and Maverick Martin; his siblings, Gary (Jackie) Bock, Tim Bock and Stephanie (Craig) Newlun; his former spouse, Stephanae Bock and numerous extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill Sr. and Phyllis Ina Bock.

Online condolences may be made at www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in the Press-Citizen on Mar. 21, 2019
 Back to today's Obituaries
