|
|
Dr. William "Bill" A. Matthes
Iowa City - 9/27/1938 - 5/18/ 2019
Bill Matthes, beloved husband, cherished father and grandfather, family member, teacher and treasured friend passed away peacefully at The Bird House, Hospice Home of Johnson County on May 18.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to The Bird House, Hospice Home of Johnson County, The University of Iowa Center of Advancement for Hancher Auditorium, or Miracles in Motion.
A complete obituary will follow. Memorial services are planned for later this year.
Published in the Press-Citizen on May 21, 2019