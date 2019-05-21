Services
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
319-338-8171
Resources
More Obituaries for William Matthes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. William A. "Bill" Matthes


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dr. William A. "Bill" Matthes Obituary
Dr. William "Bill" A. Matthes

Iowa City - 9/27/1938 - 5/18/ 2019

Bill Matthes, beloved husband, cherished father and grandfather, family member, teacher and treasured friend passed away peacefully at The Bird House, Hospice Home of Johnson County on May 18.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to The Bird House, Hospice Home of Johnson County, The University of Iowa Center of Advancement for Hancher Auditorium, or Miracles in Motion.

A complete obituary will follow. Memorial services are planned for later this year.

Online condolences may be directed to www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in the Press-Citizen on May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
Download Now