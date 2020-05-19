|
William "Bill" Ackermann
Amana - Our dear husband, father, Opa and Great-Opa, has completed his final Model A journey here on earth, and has safely arrived in his heavenly home. A public graveside service, practicing social distancing, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, May 22, 2020, at the Main Amana Cemetery, Main Amana, with Elder Tony Berger officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be contributed to the Amana Church Society, the Amana Heritage Society or Alzheimer's Research. Kloster Funeral Home, Marengo, is assisting the family with arrangements.
William Fred (Bill) Ackermann was born August 17, 1928, to Carl and Elise Ruedy Ackermann, in Amana, Iowa. He was born in the same house in which he resided for his entire life. His desire was to be in his home until his death, however the ravages of Alzheimer's disease made that sadly impossible. He passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 17, 2020 with his daughters by his side, at The Gardens of Cedar Rapids, after residing there for nearly two years.
A graduate of Amana High School, Bill joined the US Army. Following his military service, he returned to Amana. On October 17, 1953, Bill and Dorothy Lorenc were united in marriage in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. They made their home in Amana where they raised their family. He had a long career as an independent insurance agent as the owner of The Ackermann Agency, Corp.
Bill also remained active in the Army Reserves, receiving his discharge as a Master Sergeant after 22 years of service.
Active in his community, he was a member of the Amana Church Society, Amana Heritage Society, as well as delivering meals with the Essen Wagen. He was proud to be a Mason and Shriner for many years. Bill's most important and enjoyable hobby was antique autos, but more specifically Model A Fords, of which he restored four. He and Dorothy were very active members of the Cedar Rapids Hawk A Model A Ford Club and Antique Auto Club of America.
Nothing gave Bill more joy than to get together with his entire family. At these times, Bill could be heard telling his family, "This is all our fault," with a twinkle in his eye.
He is survived by his wife of over 66 years, Dorothy Ackermann, Amana; daughter Sandra (Gerald) Fetzer, Marion, and their children and their families, Andrea (Jeremy) Dorn (Lucas and Liam), Patrick Fetzer (Jaden and Brianna), and Zachary (Stephanie) Fetzer (Emerson William and Rosalie); Deborah (Phillip) Weisskopf, Oxford, and their children, Josh (Rachel) Weisskopf Petacat and Callista Weisskopf; as well as Lorence's children, Mathew Ackermann (Whitney Alberhasky), Elizabeth (Eric) Draeger (Jasmin) and Kristin Ackermann. He is also survived by his sister, Elsie Meeker, and one nephew and two nieces.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; son, Lorence William in 2014; his two triplet granddaughters, Heather Lynn and Micah Joy Weisskopf in 1995; as well as his brother-in-law, W. Kenneth Meeker.
Dorothy, Sandy and Deb wish to thank The Gardens for their care and compassion in allowing them to spend time with Bill during his final journey.
Published in the Press-Citizen from May 19 to May 27, 2020