William "Bill" Fabritz
Solon - William "Bill" J. Fabritz age 86, of Solon, died Wednesday, November 11, 2020, Veterans Day!
Public visitation will be held from 1 to 4 pm Sunday, November 15th at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Solon, concluding with Military Honors at 3:45 pm. Private family Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 am Monday at the church. Bill's service will be live streamed on Monday morning and can also be viewed later. To view please search "Remembering Bill Fabritz" on Facebook and request to join the group. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in Bill's memory. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com
