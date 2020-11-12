1/1
William "Bill" Fabritz
{ "" }
William "Bill" Fabritz

Solon - William "Bill" J. Fabritz age 86, of Solon, died Wednesday, November 11, 2020, Veterans Day!

Public visitation will be held from 1 to 4 pm Sunday, November 15th at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Solon, concluding with Military Honors at 3:45 pm. Private family Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 am Monday at the church. Bill's service will be live streamed on Monday morning and can also be viewed later. To view please search "Remembering Bill Fabritz" on Facebook and request to join the group. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in Bill's memory. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.




Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
15
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
NOV
15
Service
03:45 PM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
NOV
16
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
3193381132
Memories & Condolences
November 12, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
James Nolan
Friend
