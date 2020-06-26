William Fruen
William Fruen

William James Fruen, 89, died on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in Iowa City, IA, where he had lived for over 50 years.

Bill graduated from Pipestone, MN, high school and the University of Minnesota, with a degree in history and philosophy. An army veteran, Bill studied Russian at the Army Language School in Monterey, CA and served overseas in Germany and the United Kingdom. He earned a Masters of Arts degree and completed coursework for a Ph.D. in English literature at Columbia University, and he taught college.

Bill was an avid reader, with wide interests ranging from the classics to history, art and science. He enjoyed music, especially classical music. A nature lover, he lived by the Iowa River for several years.

Memorial donations may be made to the Iowa City Public Library at 123 South Linn Street, Iowa City, IA 52240. You can share a memory or condolence on the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic delays, a celebration of Bill's life will be held in the future.




Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
