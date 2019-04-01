|
William Leslie (Bill) Combs
Saline - William Leslie (Bill) Combs, 70, of Saline, MI, died suddenly in the waters of Runaway Bay, Jamaica on March 6, 2019. Bill was born in Chicago, Illinois, on November 17th, 1948, to Leslie and Lytta-Jane Combs. He grew up on the shores of Lake Michigan in Ogden Dunes, Indiana. He matriculated at the Culver Military Academy, graduating in 1966.
Bill graduated with a B.A. (science area major) degree from the University of Denver in 1970 and received a Master of Science Degree in Physical Therapy from Duke University in 1975. He later pursued additional studies (economics and managerial cost accounting) at Washtenaw Community College, and studied for three semesters at the University of Michigan Graduate Program in Social Work. Bill enrolled in the U.S. Army in 1970, and served in active duty for three years.
He worked at the University of Michigan and the Saline Community Hospital as a physical therapist, becoming Director of Physical Therapy Services and Director of Rehabilitation Services at Saline Community Hospital. Following that career, he worked at a hardware store, where his talents at woodworking and all aspects of home building and home improvement were put to good use.
After Bill retired, he was able to pursue his many interests, including (but not limited to) gardening and landscaping, aviation, cooking and baking, photography, traveling, and others. He continued to make improvements inside the home, and outside as well. A great deal of fun was always attached to his activities and projects. He usually did whatever he was doing "to the max" and with great panache. He was remarkably talented in areas too numerous to list.
He was a cancer survivor many times over, and gave hope and wisdom to others suffering this disease. When he talked to people with cancer, one could see their faces relax as he summarized his own cancer experience over the last 35 years of his life. He genuinely wanted to help those just beginning their cancer journey, and he did.
Bill was a gifted guitar player, and enjoyed music in almost any genre. He was a superb raconteur, and could chat with almost anyone (especially in the grocery store). His gift was such that most people felt better after chatting with him for a bit. He loved his cats, a couple of whom are still angry that he hasn't come home, and enjoyed creating toys and complex abodes for them all. His brain retained a magnificent trove of information, whether deep and significant or incredibly trivial. As such, he could expound on almost any subject (whether you asked him to or not). He kept abreast of almost all current affairs, and shared his points of view incessantly to all the Facebook world. He had a wonderful sense of humor which we all enjoyed tremendously.
He was active in his program of recovery from alcoholism, becoming sponsor/mentor to many fine young men throughout his 21 years of sobriety. He was consistently good natured and remained humble (mostly) during all those years. He was a caring and compassionate friend.
Bill had an abiding love for his daughter and granddaughters, and always enjoyed his visits with them. He could not believe his good fortune to live so near to them. He will be missed by all who were lucky enough to know him.
Bill is survived by his loving long-time partner and soulmate, Linda Edberg (Saline, MI), daughter Erin (Justin) Fournier (Ann Arbor, MI), granddaughters Violet, Estelle and Collette Fournier (Ann Arbor, MI), sister Jane Ellan (Robin) Vehling (Franklin, IN) and brother James (Vickie) Combs (Ogden Dunes, IN). He is preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation for Bill will be held from 1:00 to 3:00 pm, Saturday, April 6, at Nie Funeral Home, 3767 W. Liberty Road, Ann Arbor, MI. A service will commence at 3:00 pm. Refreshments will be available throughout. Please join us for an opportunity to celebrate Bill's life.
In lieu of flowers, please make charitable donations to Dawn Farm treatment facilities, (6633 Stony Creek, Ypsilanti Township, 734 485 8725), or the Washtenaw Alano Club (995 N Maple Rd, Ann Arbor, 734 668 8138).
Published in the Press-Citizen on Apr. 1, 2019