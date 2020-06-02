William M. (Bill) Hildreth
William (Bill) M. Hildreth

Burlington - William (Bill) M. Hildreth, 95, a long-time resident of Burlington, Iowa, passed away May 27, 2020 at Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines, Iowa. Bill was born March 1, 1925 in Centralia, IL. He served with the 101st Airborne Division in WWII and graduated from the University of Iowa College of Law in 1952. Bill married Doris Lee Carolyn German of Jacksonville, IL, on Nov. 11, 1949. The couple moved to Burlington, IA, in 1955 where Bill established his law practice and was County Attorney for six years.

Bill enjoyed running, swimming, camping, hiking, traveling, and listening to classical music. He attended First United Methodist Church in Burlington and served on the Des Moines County Humane Society Board. The couple moved to Melrose Meadows Retirement Community in Iowa City in 2008. After Doris passed in 2014, Bill appreciated the care of kind staffers at Lantern Park Specialty Care in Iowa City and Luther Park Trinity Center in Des Moines.

Bill and Doris raised two daughters, Jan (Gary) Vanderflugt and Suzanne (Dimitry Zarkh). He had three grandchildren, Lauren Vanderflugt (Daniel) Felts, Mark (Momoka) Vanderflugt, and Amelia Zarkh, along with six great-grandchildren, Noah, Jonah, Maya, Milena, Jayce, and Bryce.




Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from Jun. 2 to Jun. 6, 2020.
