Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
9:30 AM
River Community Church
3001 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA
Service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
River Community Church
3001 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA
William M. "Bill" Lynch

William M. "Bill" Lynch Obituary
William "Bill" M. Lynch

Iowa City - William (Bill) Marion Lynch, 64, went to be with the Lord on Friday, February 8, 2019.

A time to celebrate Bill's life will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019, at River Community Church, 3001 Muscatine Avenue, Iowa City. The visitation will be held at 9:30 AM, with a service at 10:30 AM and lunch to follow. For a more complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Feb. 9, 2019
