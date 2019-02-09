|
William "Bill" M. Lynch
Iowa City - William (Bill) Marion Lynch, 64, went to be with the Lord on Friday, February 8, 2019.
A time to celebrate Bill's life will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019, at River Community Church, 3001 Muscatine Avenue, Iowa City. The visitation will be held at 9:30 AM, with a service at 10:30 AM and lunch to follow. For a more complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Feb. 9, 2019