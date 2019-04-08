|
|
William P. "Bill" Wagner
Iowa City - William P. "Bill" Wagner, age 71 of Iowa City died Friday, April 5, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service with burial to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Iowa City where military honors will be provided. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 pm Monday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in his memory. For a more complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence with his family please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Apr. 8, 2019