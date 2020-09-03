1/
William R. Juuns
{ "" }
William R. Juuns

Iowa City - William R. Juuns, age 36 of Iowa City died Sunday, August 30, 2020.

A gathering for family and friends will be held on the lawn of the Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service beginning at 1 pm Sunday, September 6th. Visitation will be on Saturday from 5 to 7pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established for his children. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence with his family please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.

Social distancing standards will be in place along with the expectation of all in attendance will be expected to wear a mask. If you arrive without one will be provided to you by the funeral home. Thank you for supporting William's family with your presence and being conscientious in doing so."






Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service
SEP
6
Visitation
01:00 PM
Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service
