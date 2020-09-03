William R. Juuns
Iowa City - William R. Juuns, age 36 of Iowa City died Sunday, August 30, 2020.
A gathering for family and friends will be held on the lawn of the Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service beginning at 1 pm Sunday, September 6th. Visitation will be on Saturday from 5 to 7pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established for his children. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence with his family please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com
Social distancing standards will be in place along with the expectation of all in attendance will be expected to wear a mask. If you arrive without one will be provided to you by the funeral home. Thank you for supporting William's family with your presence and being conscientious in doing so."