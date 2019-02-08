|
William W. Hicks
Coralville - William W. Hicks, 72, died Thursday, January 31st of injuries incurred in an accident on I-80.
A Celebration of Bill's life is planned for Saturday, February 9th from 12 to 6 PM at J & A Tap, 440 N. Dubuque St, North Liberty 52317. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in his name.
Survivors include his son, Ken Hicks (Sarah Kringlen) of Cedar Rapids; his granddaughter, Alyssa Shirley- Hicks; his sister, Margie Hicks Westphal of Adel; two nieces and a nephew and four great nieces and nephews; special friends, Mike (Teresa) Sladek and Nikki Lara and her children; and his former spouse, Susan (Vernon) Griffin of Iowa City.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Jim.
Online condolences may be sent to www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in the Press-Citizen on Feb. 8, 2019