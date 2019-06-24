|
|
Wilma Ann Gillmore
Marion - Wilma Ann Gillmore, 70, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 21, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital, Cedar Rapids. The family will greet friends from 5 - 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Marion. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 27, 2019, at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Cedar Rapids, with Reverend Mark Ressler officiating. There will be an additional visitation one hour prior to mass at the church. Burial will follow at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery, Cedar Rapids.
Wilma was born May 5, 1949, in Iowa City, the daughter of William and Veronica "Bonnie" (Clear) Prybil. She married Kenneth "Ken" Ray Gillmore on January 25, 1973, at St. Patrick Church, Iowa City. Wilma was a farm wife for most of her life. She loved watching her grandsons play sports, going to craft shows and dancing. Wilma will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
She is survived and lovingly remembered by her husband of 46 years, Ken Gillmore of Cedar Rapids; daughter, Kathryn (Greg) Troyer of Kalona; two grandsons, Cole and Sam Troyer of Kalona; and a sister, Mary Ellen Prybil of Cedar Rapids.
Wilma was preceded in death by her parents.
Memorials may be directed in Wilma's memory to , 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, Texas 75231-4596.
Please share a memory of Wilma at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in the Press-Citizen on June 24, 2019