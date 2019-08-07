|
|
Wilma Emily (Balvin) Malina
Chelsea - Wilma Emily (Balvin) Malina, 96, of Chelsea, IA passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Premier Estates, Toledo, IA.
Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Chelsea. Visitation is 9 - 10:30 a.m. at the church. Burial will take place at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chelsea. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.neuhausfuneralservice.com.
Wilma was born January 23, 1923 to Louis and Emma (Drahos) Balvin in Toledo, IA. She graduated from Toledo High School and attended Central Iowa Business College in Marshalltown. Following school, Wilma worked for the YWCA until enlisting in the U.S. Army, August 15, 1944. She was a stenographer for the army until 1946, when she returned to Chelsea and worked for businesses in Marshalltown. On June 6, 1951 she married James R. Malina at St. Joseph's Church. Wilma was a stay-at-home mom raising her five children, as they grew older she worked part-time as a clerk for the Chelsea Post Office.
Wilma enjoyed reading club, gardening, flowers and genealogy, volunteering with Tama County Genealogy. Wilma was surrounded by many friends throughout the community and the Chelsea community was blessed with her willingness to volunteer wherever needed.
Wilma was a devoted Catholic, never missing weekly mass. She was an active member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church, the ACCW, Rosary Society and arranged funeral lunches for many years. She was also a member of Chelsea Library Board, and Chelsea American Legion.
She is survived by her children, Jeanne (Mark) Bornemann of Marion, Barbara Ann Malina of Cedar Rapids, Mike Malina of Lincoln, NE, Cecelia "Sid" (Robert) Jedlicka of Chelsea and J. John Malina of Griswold; grandchildren, Nick, Darcy, Rob Jr. and Erin; great-grandchildren, Matthew and Ashlynn; siblings, Leonard (Florence) Balvin of Chelsea, Evelyn Zmolek of Toledo; sister-in-law, Josephine Balvin of Cedar Rapids; brother-in-law Stanley Malina of Tama.
Wilma was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James (1991) and brother, Allen Balvin
Hrabak-Neuhaus Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Aug. 7, 2019