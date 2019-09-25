|
|
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Wilma "Willie" Walker, 96, of Kalona, will be held Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at 10:30 AM at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Richmond with Father Bill Roush officiating. Burial will follow at the Sharon Hill Cemetery in Kalona. The family will greet friends Tuesday, October 1, 2019 from 5 - 7 PM at the Peterseim Funeral Home in Kalona. A memorial fund has been established for the Kalona Volunteer Fire Department and Richmond Am Vet Post #107.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Sept. 25, 2019