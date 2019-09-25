Services
Peterseim Funeral Home
201 Avenue B
Kalona, IA 52247
319-656-2233
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
Richmond, IA
Wilma "Willie" Walker


1923 - 2019
Wilma "Willie" Walker Obituary
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Wilma "Willie" Walker, 96, of Kalona, will be held Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at 10:30 AM at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Richmond with Father Bill Roush officiating. Burial will follow at the Sharon Hill Cemetery in Kalona. The family will greet friends Tuesday, October 1, 2019 from 5 - 7 PM at the Peterseim Funeral Home in Kalona. A memorial fund has been established for the Kalona Volunteer Fire Department and Richmond Am Vet Post #107.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Sept. 25, 2019
