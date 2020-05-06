|
Zongxian "Peter" Chen
Iowa City - Zongxian "Peter" Chen, 90, of Iowa City, died Friday, May 1, 2020 at Windmill Manor in Coralville.
Peter donated his body to the University of Iowa Deeded Body Program. No services are planned at this time. At a later date, burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery in Coralville. In lieu of flowers and plants, memorials may be directed to the Chinese Church of Iowa City or the Chinese School of Iowa City. Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service in Iowa City is handling arrangements.
Zongxian was born June 24, 1929 in Zhangjiakou, China to Yingji Chen and Yufang Hu. He grew up in China, where he earned his bachelor's degree in English from Beijing Normal University. Peter later married Yueling Li in Tianjin, China on January 17, 1975. The couple moved to Iowa City in 1989 and enjoyed 35 memorable years together before she died in 2010.
Peter founded the Chinese School of Iowa City located in North Liberty, where he was a dedicated teacher and principal for 17 years and later received an Award of Excellence in Teaching Cultural Diversity from the UIHC. He was also a long-time Christian of the Chinese Church of Iowa City. Peter had worked for Department of Physics of UI as a custodian and for the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics as a custodian for 17 years, retired at 78 years old.
His dedication to helping the Chinese community of Iowa City was seen by all, and he will be missed by many.
While in Iowa City, he married Yuqin Sun on March 26, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Yuqin Sun of Iowa City; two daughters, Xiaofang "Kathy" Chen of Miami and Shen (Zhang) of Los Angeles; two step-daughters Wei "Willa" Bian of Pennsylvania and Xiaohe Chen of China; 5 grandchildren Jinzhao Sheng, Ningning, Andy Su, Liang Cui and Jiuzhou Cao, and three siblings, all of China.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his ex-wife, Yueling Li, one his sister and one son.
