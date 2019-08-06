|
Aaron Corley
Aaron Arthur Corley, 56, of Van Buren passed away Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at a local nursing home. He was an employee at a canning company.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Shirley (Lee) Corley.
He is survived by his son, Blake Corley of Van Buren; his father, Richard Corley of Van Buren; one sister, Elizabeth Fatonic; and two special friends, John Winchester and Linda Fisher.
Family-held memorial service will be 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Rudy Baptist Church with the Rev. Grady Glass officiating. All arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Aug. 7, 2019