Aleta Brown

Aleta Jo Brown, 85, of Alma passed away Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at a local hospital. She was born April 16, 1935, in Mountainburg to George and Lilian (Teague) Brown. She was a poultry grower for 40 years and a homemaker. She attended Pleasant Valley Church of Christ in Van Buren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Geraldine Mills.

Survivors include her husband of 68 years, Kenneth Brown; two daughters, Diana Roark and husband Gary of Alma and Karen Chism and husband Brian of Fayetteville; three grandsons, Jason Roark and wife Misty of Texas, Chad Roark and wife Adrienne of Fort Smith and Chad Roark of Springdale; and eight great-grandchildren, Elijah, Josiah, Joshlynn, Isaac, Lilly, Ethan, Kyle and Bailey Roark.

Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, at Peters Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home of Alma. The service will be live streamed on Ocker-Putman Funeral Home's Facebook page.

The family will visit with friends from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Ocker Chapel of Alma, 917 U.S. 64 E., Alma.

Pallbearers will be Tim Roark, Chad Roark, Kyle Roark, Brian Chism and Gary Roark.



