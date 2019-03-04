|
Allen Owen Sr.
Allen Doyle Owen Sr., 62, of Mountainburg passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019, at his home. He was a truck driver and a member of Cain Missionary Baptist Church in Mountainburg. He was born Jan. 16, 1957 in Compton, Calif.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Jefferson and Rosie Ann (Ingrum) Owen; and two brothers, Kenneth Dale and James Archie Owen.
Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at Westville Cemetery in Adair County, Okla., under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
Survivors include his sons, Allen Owen Jr. of Pocola, Thomas Jefferson Owen of Muldrow and Marvin Edward Owen of Mountainburg; brother, Melvin Wayne Owen of Eagleville, Tenn; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Mar. 6, 2019