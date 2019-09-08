Home

Alta Jean Polk, 87, of Muldrow passed away Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at a local nursing home. She was a homemaker and the widow of Earl J. Polk.
She is survived by a daughter, Norma Jo Earp and husband Ira of Mountainburg; a son, Mark Polk and wife Karla of Eureka Springs; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Online condolences may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Sept. 9, 2019
