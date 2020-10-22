Amos Shumway Jr.
Amos Floyd Shumway Jr., 97, of Fort Smith passed away Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020.
He was a self-employed private contractor, a U.S. Army veteran and a longtime resident of Van Buren. He was a Mason and an avid Razorback fan. He loved bowling, fishing and playing bridge. He was of the Methodist faith.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Roxie Jane Parker Shumway; his parents, Amos Sr. and Dica (Willis) Shumway; and three brothers, Jay, Dick and Daryl Shumway.
He is survived by a sister, Jean Barnhurst of Lauerkin, Utah; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family; along with his bridge buddies and the special staff and residents at Butterfield Place and Methodist Village in Fort Smith.
Graveside service with military honors will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 26, at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com
