Angela Welbern

Angela Gayle Welbern, 51, of Alma passed away Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at her home. She was born Jan. 10, 1969, in Poplar Bluff, Mo. She was a medical coder.

Survivors include her husband, Allen Welbern of the home; her mother, Shelia Lawson; her father, Steve Kelley; a sister, Stephanie Hadley and husband Mike; two nephews, Kaleb Hadley and wife Heather and Hunter Hadley and wife Victoria; her father-in-law, Loyd Welbern and wife Karen; her mother-in-law, Ruby Nell Pierce; and her great-niece and great-nephew, and a great-niece on the way.

Private family graveside service will be at Mount McCurry Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.



