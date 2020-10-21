1/1
Angela Welbern
1969 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Angela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Angela Welbern
Angela Gayle Welbern, 51, of Alma passed away Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at her home. She was born Jan. 10, 1969, in Poplar Bluff, Mo. She was a medical coder.
Survivors include her husband, Allen Welbern of the home; her mother, Shelia Lawson; her father, Steve Kelley; a sister, Stephanie Hadley and husband Mike; two nephews, Kaleb Hadley and wife Heather and Hunter Hadley and wife Victoria; her father-in-law, Loyd Welbern and wife Karen; her mother-in-law, Ruby Nell Pierce; and her great-niece and great-nephew, and a great-niece on the way.
Private family graveside service will be at Mount McCurry Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press Argus-Courier from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ocker Funeral Home of Alma
917 Highway 64 E
Alma, AR 72921
(479) 632-3444
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ocker Funeral Home of Alma

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved