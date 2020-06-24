Arnold Bogner
Arnold Bogner
Arnold "Arnie" Bogner, 83, of Van Buren died Monday, June 22, 2020, at his home.
Funeral Mass was held Thursday at St. Michael's Catholic Church with burial at Gracelawn Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home.
He is survived by his wife, Oleta; three daughters, Debbie Moore, Deena Dunn and Tonia Fry; a son, Terry Bogner; four stepsons; four sisters; two brothers; and nine grandchildren.

Published in Press Argus-Courier from Jun. 24 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
24
Rosary
07:00 PM
Ocker Memorial Chapel
JUN
25
Funeral Mass
09:00 AM
St. Michael's Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
