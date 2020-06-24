Or Copy this URL to Share

Arnold Bogner

Arnold "Arnie" Bogner, 83, of Van Buren died Monday, June 22, 2020, at his home.

Funeral Mass was held Thursday at St. Michael's Catholic Church with burial at Gracelawn Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home.

He is survived by his wife, Oleta; three daughters, Debbie Moore, Deena Dunn and Tonia Fry; a son, Terry Bogner; four stepsons; four sisters; two brothers; and nine grandchildren.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store