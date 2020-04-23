|
Atreyu Parsons
Atreyu Theodore Parsons, infant son of Selena and Stevie Parsons of Ozark, died Tuesday, April 21 2020, in Ozark.
No services are scheduled at this time. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by two sisters, Joshlyn Clingenpeel and Evie Parsons; three brothers, Johnathan Edwards, Alexander Richards and Jaxton Alston; and his grandparents, Judy and Dennis Permann and Georgia and Steve Parsons.
Published in Press Argus-Courier from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020