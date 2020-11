Or Copy this URL to Share

Austin Davis

Austin Zachary Davis, 28, of Alma died Nov. 12, 2020.

Funeral service was held Wednesday at Ocker Chapel in Alma.

He is survived by his wife, Savanna; a daughter, Patience Davis; two sisters, Leah Roe and Hannah Davis; and two brothers, Brannson Blythe and Jared Medrono.



