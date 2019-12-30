Home

Autry Carpenter Obituary
Autry Carpenter
Autry Monroe Carpenter, infant daughter of Savanna and Zac Carpenter of Ozark, died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Fort Smith.
Graveside service was held Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Belt Cemetery in Ozark under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by two sisters, Jemma and Jovie Carpenter, both of the home; a brother, Stetson Carpenter of the home; her grandparents, Gail and Jimmy Sampley and Calyn and Clay Carpenter, all of Ozark; and her great-grandparents, Bessie and Harold Pickartz of Ozark.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Jan. 4, 2020
