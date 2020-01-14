|
Barbara Hutcheson
Barbara Hutcheson, 92, of Fort Smith passed away Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. She was born Jan. 30, 1927, In Van Buren to the late George and Bessie Blain Lonsbury. She was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church and a retired secretary in the social sciences department at Westark Community College.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lafe Hutcheson; a son, Michael Hutcheson; a sister, Wilma Rogers; and two brothers, George and John Lonsbury.
She is survived by two daughters, Kristine Garner and husband Brian of Van Buren and Colleen Wilson and husband Jim of Horn Lake, Miss.; a daughter-in-law, Sharon Hutcheson of Dardanelle; and two sisters, Helen McIntyre of Schulenburg, Texas, and Margie Clinkenbeard and husband Harlan of Waukesha, Wis. She is also survived by five grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Services will be private. Burial will be at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Fentress Mortuary in Fort Smith.
Public viewing will be noon to 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christ the King Education Endowment Fund, 1918 S. Greenwood Ave., Fort Smith, AR 72901.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Jan. 15, 2020