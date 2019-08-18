|
|
Barbara McAllister
Barbara McAllister, 60, of Fort Smith passed away Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at her home. She attended First United Methodist Church in Fort Smith and was an active volunteer.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis Klein and Glenna (Coleman) Klein.
She is survived by her husband, Bryan "Bud" McAllister of the home; a daughter, Holly Lyons and husband Brant of Fayetteville; and a grandson, Liam Lyons of Fayetteville.
Memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Aug. 19, 2019