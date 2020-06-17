Or Copy this URL to Share

Belinda Hass

Belinda "Dene" Hass, 51, of Van Buren died Wednesday, June 10, 2020, in Fort Smith.

Private burial will be at Hall Cemetery in Natural Dam, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.

She is survived by her grandmother, Jewel Beagle.



