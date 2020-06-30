Bethany West
Bethany West, 55, of Fort Smith died Saturday, June 27, 2020, at a local hospital.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Cremation Services in Fort Smith.
She is survived by two daughters, Laura Scott and Katrina Eyster; and three sons, Michael and Christopher Scott and Bryan West.

Published in Press Argus-Courier from Jun. 30 to Jul. 8, 2020.
