Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
917 Highway 64 E
Alma, AR 72921
(479) 632-3444
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
917 Highway 64 E
Alma, AR 72921
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
917 Highway 64 E
Alma, AR 72921
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Bradley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Bradley


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Betty Bradley Obituary
Betty Bradley
Betty Bradley, 89, of Alma passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019, at a local hospital. She was a secretary for Alma Primary School for 29 years and a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Alma. She was born Jan. 26, 1930, in Alma to the late "Red" and Mildred (Pritchard) Denniston.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, George "Hoss" Bradley; a son, Timothy Bradley; sister, Leta Pendelton; and two brothers, Bob and Toby Denniston.
Service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Ocker Chapel with interment at Love Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
Survivors include two sons, Tandy Bradley of Alma and Bill Bradley of Branson, Mo.; one brother, James Denniston of Houston; six grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
Pallbearers will be Todd Richmond, Anthony Fulmer, Cole Branson, Jason Hurley, Chad Allen and Mike Fulmer.
The family will visit with friends 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Ocker Chapel of Alma, 917 U.S. 64 E., Alma.
To place an online tribute, please visit www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Mar. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now